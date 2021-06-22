SUNY Canton announces Law Enforcement Academy graduates

The St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan 2021 graduating class. Pictured (l to r) are Breanne A. Sapp, Brian Waite, Patrick R. Chapman, Brett Anderson, Academy Director Joseph W. Brown, Hunter C. Birchenough, James A. Gibson, and Timothy J. Jenkins. (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton has announced the graduates of its Law Enforcement Academy.

Following months of intensive training, SUNY Canton has announced that seven students have completed the St. Lawrence County- David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy.

According to SUNY Canton, this was the 25th year this exclusive academy was held. The program allows cadets to enroll under sponsorship from police agencies. SUNY Canton students can also participate in pre-employment training while completing their degrees in the Criminal Justice related programs.

Most graduates from the recent ceremony will now move to begin their careers at local police agencies.

“You can expect a difficult and very rewarding career ahead,” said Academy Director Joseph W. Brown at an graduation ceremony. “You will encounter people at their most difficult times and people that are proud and appreciate what you do every day. Represent your profession with honesty and integrity. Treat people with dignity and respect.”

The following students are the most recent graduates from the St. Lawrence County- David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy: