SUNY Canton announces Law Enforcement Academy graduates

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton has announced the graduates of its Law Enforcement Academy.
Following months of intensive training, SUNY Canton has announced that seven students have completed the St. Lawrence County- David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy.
According to SUNY Canton, this was the 25th year this exclusive academy was held. The program allows cadets to enroll under sponsorship from police agencies. SUNY Canton students can also participate in pre-employment training while completing their degrees in the Criminal Justice related programs.
Most graduates from the recent ceremony will now move to begin their careers at local police agencies.
“You can expect a difficult and very rewarding career ahead,” said Academy Director Joseph W. Brown at an graduation ceremony. “You will encounter people at their most difficult times and people that are proud and appreciate what you do every day. Represent your profession with honesty and integrity. Treat people with dignity and respect.”
The following students are the most recent graduates from the St. Lawrence County- David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy:
- Breanne A. Sapp was hired by the Oswego Police Department. She received awards for defensive tactics and emergency vehicle operations.
- Brett Anderson completed his pre-employment training as a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership student.
- Hunter C. Birchenough became an officer for the Gouverneur Village Police Department. Birchenough earned the David Sullivan Award as the best overall student.
- Patrick R. Chapman became a deputy for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Chapman earned the academy director’s 110% award.
- James A. Gibson became an officer for the Norfolk Village Police Department. Gibson earned both the physical training award and the academic award.
- Timothy J. Jenkins became an officer for the Potsdam Village Police Department. Jenkins earned the top shot award for firearms accuracy.
- Brian Waite became an officer with the Ogdensburg City Police Department.