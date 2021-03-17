SUNY Canton assistant professor to release sequel to popular video game title

SUNY Canton Game Design and Development Assistant Professor and CEO of Little Red Dogs Games Ryan S. Hewer

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A SUNY Canton faculty member is set to release a sequel to his most popular video game title.

According to SUNY Canton, Game Design and Development Assistant Professor and CEO of Little Red Dogs Games Ryan S. Hewer, his company is preparing to release Rogue State: Revolution on Thursday, March 18.

This new release is the latest version of his 2015 title and will be available for purchase on the gaming website Steam.

Hewer shared more on the games features.

Rogue State Revolution puts the player in the role of the first elected leader of a fictional Middle Eastern country recovering from a period of civil unrest,” stated Hewer. “Your mission is to manage everyone’s interests as the country gets pulled in different directions.”

Adding, “ultimately players will have to work hard to balance the needs and values of different segments of society while dealing with real-world crises in a surrealistic environment.”

A trailer for Rogue State: Revolution can be watched below: