SUNY Canton awarded grant to purchase food pantry refrigeration

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton has been awarded a grant to purchase food pantry refrigeration.

This was announced on Tuesday as State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras confirmed that eight additional SUNY Campuses were awarded a second round of grants to purchase this refrigeration. These awardees also included Cortland, Erie Community College, Maritime, Monroe, Niagara and Sullivan.

According to Chancellor Malatra, food refrigeration was the first issue raised by SUNY’s SUNY Student Voice Action Committee. The food refrigeration issue was first raised by Binghamton University student and SUNY Student Voices Action Committee member Jacob Eckhaus.

SUNY is now making progress towards having food pantry refrigeration on all 64 campuses as all students have access to a food pantry on or near campus.

“Food insecurity is all too prevalent across our nation and made worse by the pandemic, and our students are not immune. It is proof of the inequalities that exist on our campuses—and as we are optimistic about their return to in-person classes next fall, we have to make sure campus food pantries continue to have sustainable and reliable resources for more students,” said Chancellor Malatras. “We cannot allow hunger to get in the way of student success. SUNY’s investment in refrigeration for our campus food pantries allow students to access more nutritious items.”

The SUNY Canton food pantry was also recently reamed to the Renzi Food Pantry. Canton previously stated that it serves 100 students on average during a typical semester.