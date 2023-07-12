CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton will be continuing its “Summer Splash” event for prospective students and families, according to a press release.

The event will be on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It combines campus tours and information sessions with recreational activities like kayaking and water balloon tosses.

“Summer is one of the most beautiful seasons on campus, and we like to take every opportunity to invite guests to see for themselves what makes SUNY Canton special,…We have a mix of informative and fun activities that the whole family can enjoy.” Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans

Evans added that for any prospective students who meet with an admissions counselor at the event, the college will cover application fees for Fall 2023 or Fall 2024 applications.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

Discussions with admissions and financial aid representatives;

Question-and-answer session with the president;

Complimentary lunch will be provided;

Followed by a kayak excursion on the Grasse River; and

Outdoor games.

For more information or to register for the event, you can visit the SUNY Canton website or contact the Admissions Office at 800-388-7123 or admissions@canton.edu. A second informational event is scheduled for Aug. 5, more information on that event can be found on the website.