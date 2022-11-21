CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton recognized student volunteers during National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Week which was celebrated during the week of November 7-11 this month.

Richard Thayer, director of student affairs technology, said there are eight active members currently in the college’s EMS squad. Thayer serves as the advisor for the student-led program.

“Our students provide high quality, professional, pre-hospital emergency medical services to our students, staff, faculty, and visitors,” Thayer said. “They respond to all medical emergencies on our campus 24 hours a day throughout the academic year.”

SUNY Canton EMS provides disaster relief and recovery and standby services for large-scale events and fundraising opportunities. Some of the students also assisted with on-campus COVID-19 testing following the pandemic and lend their services to other agencies within St. Lawrence County as needed.

“Our students are providing a valuable service to our community,” said Courtney B. Bish, vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “They have been able to decrease the call volume to off-campus emergency agencies and assist with after-hour emergencies. If you see one of the members of our campus squad, please join me in thanking them for their service.”

The student organization was recently presented with a service award and has also received the “Roosponding Award,” presented by SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran, and recognition from the college’s Student Government Association.

Nearly 100 students have volunteered for the program since it first began in 2016.

Collegiate EMS Week takes place during the second full week in November and is modeled after National EMS Week which takes place in May each year. The week-long recognition and celebration of campus-based EMS is an opportunity for campus-based organizations to highlight activities and educate their local communities.

The EMS program hosted a series of training sessions throughout the week, like Hands-Only CPR training. SUNY Canton EMS President Tyler H. Fuentes, a homeland security major from Monroe, is featured in the college’s weekly “People Like Me” student highlight segment.

In addition to Fuentes, SUNY Canton EMS members include:

Ryan A. Duester, a criminal investigation major from Baldwinsville;

Darren J. Greene, a cybersecurity major from Lindenhurst;

Allison P. Lashway, a criminal investigation major from Hudson Falls;

Yvan Nelson, a nursing major from Queens;

Abigail M. Rivera, a nursing major from Bayside;

Jodie E. Soltau, a physical therapist assistant major from Cranberry Lake; and

Mary D. Townson, a criminal investigation major from Elmira.

Information about the organization, including how to join is available at the SUNY Canton EMS website.