CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State University at Canton will be holding its 114th Commencement Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14.

The ceremony will take place in person in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic, and Recreation Center. The college announced on Tuesday that they have reopened commencement to both students and their families.

Prior to commencement, graduates of the SUNY Canton Nursing programs will be recognized at special pinning ceremonies. The two-year RN ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on May 12 and the one-year LPN ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. the same day. Both events are scheduled to also take place in the Roos House.

The college will be celebrating around 750 students that have completed their programs ranging from one-year professional certificates to four-year bachelor’s degrees on Saturday. SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran expressed her congratulations to those who are celebrating in a message to graduates.

“At this ceremony, we will honor your extraordinary accomplishments and the commitment of time and resources that students and families, as well as faculty and staff, have devoted to helping get us to this momentous place,” President Szafran said. “You should be very proud – I know we are.”

Student speakers at the ceremony will include the year’s Outstanding Graduate Award Recipients. The event will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend. Masks will be available for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

On May 18 the college will recognize employees and other award recipients at the Faculty and Community Awards dinner. However, the event is invite-only. More information can be found on the SUNY Canton website.