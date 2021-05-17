SUNY Canton Class of 2021 honored at in-person ceremony

Sydney Uthe, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Leadership graduate from Rochester, switches her tassel from the right side of her hat to the left, signifying that she has completed her degree. (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, SUNY Canton celebrated its Class of 2021 at an in-person ceremony.

The 113th SUNY Canton Commencement Ceremony allowed graduates and college representatives to attend in-person, socially-distanced, to honor the graduating class.

The event followed New York State guidelines on capacity, mask-wearing and COVID-19 testing and was live-streamed online for families and friends.

Addressing the Class of 2021 by video message, College Council Chair Ronald M. O’Neill encouraged students to remain connected.



photos: SUNY Canton

“As alumni, you will create new memories at reunions and homecomings,” stated O’Neill. “There is another chapter in your SUNY Canton story, and I hope to see you back on campus.”

SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran also addressed the graduates, challenging them to use their knowledge to further help communities during the pandemic.

“As a SUNY Canton graduate, you have been taught to analyze and problem-solve. These skills won’t be helpful just to your career, but to society,” expressed President Szafran.

President Szafran included a special acknowledgement to the graduates who were essential employees, healthcare workers or volunteers during the past year, as well as introduced award recipients.

This included recipients of the outstanding graduate awards: Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology Major Kaitlyn N. Trusty and Liberal Arts Major Justin Omaga. Law Enforcement Leadership Major Benjamin E. Muckey was presented with the David R. Maynard Student Activities Award.

SUNY Canton Student Government Association President Sidei S. Clouden, a Veterinary Technology major from Brooklyn, addresses her class at SUNY Canton’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony. (photo: SUNY Canton)

Additionally, Veterinary Technology Major Sidei Clouden gave the senior class address. Clouden served as the Student Government Association President during the past year. She encouraged her fellow graduates to reflect on their time at SUNY Canton.

“Take the memories and lessons learned along the way through your life,” shared Clouden. “They will serve as a source of laughter and tools to maneuver through the struggles of adulting.”

SUNY Canton stated that the top three bachelor’s degrees awarded, in order of popularity, were Health Care Management, Criminal Investigation and Management.

The top three associate degrees awarded were Nursing, Veterinary Science Technology and Criminal Justice.

A full recording of the 2021 Commencement ceremony can be viewed in the player below: