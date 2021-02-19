SUNY Canton continues decade-long tradition: Named Military Friendly School

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton announced on Friday that it has continued a decade-long tradition.

According to the University, SUNY Canton has been named a 2021-2021 Military Friendly school by Viqtory Media. This is the tenth consecutive year that the college has received this title.

“We are honored to be selected for this designation,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “In addition to providing educational options that will lead directly to a career, SUNY Canton has unparalleled services for its students, with support tailored for our service members, veterans and their families.”

SUNY Canton confirmed that approximately 100 of its students are either active duty servicemembers, reserve members, national guard, veterans, or dependents or spouses of military personnel. Many of those students are enrolled in health-related majors, including Nursing and Health Care Management.

Additionally, SUNY Canton shared that for nine year, outreach efforts have bee overseen by Canton’s Veterans Coordinator Patrick S. Massaro. Massaro was recently placed in charge of the SUNY Canton Career Ready Education and Success Training center.

The Center has previously partnered with Fort Drum for Solar Ready Vets. SUNY Canton added that this program helps service members transition out of the military and develop needed skills for the solar energy industry.

SUNY Canton announced its 2021-2022 Military Friendly title on February 19, 2021.