SUNY Canton Corrections Academy accepting applications for summer classes

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is now accepting applications for summer classes at its Corrections Academy, which is set to start alongside the college’s summer session.

To offer these classes, SUNY Canton confirmed, it is continuing an agreement with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The classes are open to all individuals who have been hired by county agencies and SUNY students who meet the eligibility guidelines.

The Corrections Academy is run through SUNY Canton’s Center for Criminal Justice Intelligence and Cybersecurity. Over a dozen cadets, including students are registered to attend.

According to SUNY Canton the classes’ curriculum includes both traditional lectures and hands-on training. Attending cadets learn defensive tactics, hostage-survival techniques, first aid, crime scene preservation, effective communication strategies and additional safety procedures.

Summer classes at SUNY Canton’s Corrections Academy will be held beginning June 1 and July 12, 2021 in Dana Hall in Canton.

More information and an online application can be found on the Academy’s website.