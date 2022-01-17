CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers at the SUNY Canton COVID-19 testing site have been honored by the college’s president.

On January 14, SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognized faculty, staff and administration members for aiding in the college-wide COVID-19 testing effort.

Volunteers helped to provide assistance as SUNY Canton uses pooled saliva testing strategies developed by Quadrant Bioscience and SUNY Upstate Medical University. This method requires significant staffing to register those being tested, collect and label specimens and transport medical samples to Syracuse.

According to SUNY Canton, over 100 individuals volunteered to help the college conduct over 43,5000 testing since the fall 2020 semester and contributed more than 3,000 hours to the program.

“There were so many people who were quick to volunteer and help us conduct our testing,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a press release. “It’s been a herculean task, and we are so proud of the people who stepped up. We felt a presidential citation was in order to recognize everyone’s efforts.”

The following individuals were recognized by President Szafran and received the presidential citation and a trophy:

Nicodeme F. Auguste, Assistant Director of College Housing

Amber L. Baines, Special Events Coordinator

Brittaney A. Barr, Information Services Operations Assistant

D. Anthony Beane, Veterinary Science Technology Professor (retired)

Erin E. Bechtel, Athletics Office Assistant 2

Mark R. Bickelhaupt, Telecommunications Manager

Courtney B. Bish, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

Rebecca L. Blackmon, Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant

Alexander G. Boak, Head Men’s Ice Hockey Coach

Miranda Britt, Professional Tutor

Robert Bruce, Assistant Director of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership

Jamie L. Burgess, Director of Alumni Engagement and Communications

Brooke M. Bush, Nursing Instructional Support Associate

Renee L. Campbell, Assistant to the Provost

Sarah Chamberlain, Associate Director of Residence Life

Chelsea Chase, Associate Director of Admissions

Lisa E. Colbert, Criminal Justice Associate Professor of Practice

Derek L. Converse, Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator

Kerrie L. Cooper, Director of Financial Aid (retired)

Theresa C. Corbine, Information Services Instructional Support Specialist

Amanda L. Crump, Interim Director of the One Hop Shop

Michelle Currier, Forensic Criminology Associate Professor

Ronda L. Curtis, Systems Analyst Programmer

Peggy A. De Cooke, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Brenda L. Dean, Canino School of Engineering Technology Administrative Assistant