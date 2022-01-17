CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers at the SUNY Canton COVID-19 testing site have been honored by the college’s president.
On January 14, SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognized faculty, staff and administration members for aiding in the college-wide COVID-19 testing effort.
Volunteers helped to provide assistance as SUNY Canton uses pooled saliva testing strategies developed by Quadrant Bioscience and SUNY Upstate Medical University. This method requires significant staffing to register those being tested, collect and label specimens and transport medical samples to Syracuse.
According to SUNY Canton, over 100 individuals volunteered to help the college conduct over 43,5000 testing since the fall 2020 semester and contributed more than 3,000 hours to the program.
“There were so many people who were quick to volunteer and help us conduct our testing,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a press release. “It’s been a herculean task, and we are so proud of the people who stepped up. We felt a presidential citation was in order to recognize everyone’s efforts.”
The following individuals were recognized by President Szafran and received the presidential citation and a trophy:
- Nicodeme F. Auguste, Assistant Director of College Housing
- Amber L. Baines, Special Events Coordinator
- Brittaney A. Barr, Information Services Operations Assistant
- D. Anthony Beane, Veterinary Science Technology Professor (retired)
- Erin E. Bechtel, Athletics Office Assistant 2
- Mark R. Bickelhaupt, Telecommunications Manager
- Courtney B. Bish, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students
- Rebecca L. Blackmon, Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant
- Alexander G. Boak, Head Men’s Ice Hockey Coach
- Miranda Britt, Professional Tutor
- Robert Bruce, Assistant Director of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership
- Jamie L. Burgess, Director of Alumni Engagement and Communications
- Brooke M. Bush, Nursing Instructional Support Associate
- Renee L. Campbell, Assistant to the Provost
- Sarah Chamberlain, Associate Director of Residence Life
- Chelsea Chase, Associate Director of Admissions
- Lisa E. Colbert, Criminal Justice Associate Professor of Practice
- Derek L. Converse, Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator
- Kerrie L. Cooper, Director of Financial Aid (retired)
- Theresa C. Corbine, Information Services Instructional Support Specialist
- Amanda L. Crump, Interim Director of the One Hop Shop
- Michelle Currier, Forensic Criminology Associate Professor
- Ronda L. Curtis, Systems Analyst Programmer
- Peggy A. De Cooke, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
- Brenda L. Dean, Canino School of Engineering Technology Administrative Assistant
- Amanda L. Deckert, Assistant Director of Human Resources
- Patricia Endres, Student Success Mentor
- Kyle R. Fennell, Coordinator of Communications and Technologies Enrollment
- Marela Fiacco, Associate Professor and Health Care Management Chair
- Tina M. Flanagan, Human Resources Benefits Coordinator
- Douglas O. Frary, Cleaner
- Nichole M. Fullerton, Catering and Dining Specialist
- Elizabeth F. Gravlin, Director of Annual Giving and Advancement Services
- James L. Hamilton, Chemistry Adjunct Instructor
- Neil A. Haney, Mechanical Engineering Technology Instructional Support Associate
- Patrick Harrington, Director of Roos House, Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach
- Nathaniel Hart, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications and Marketing
- Sara Hartman, Development Officer
- Cullen Haskins, Mechanical Engineering Technology Lecturer
- Rosemarie C. Heisse, College Physician
- Lorraine Honeyghan, Smith Hall Residence Director
- Jennifer Hynes, Health Services Licensed Practical Nurse
- Lashawanda Ingram, Director of Diversity and Orientation
- Mary J. James, Business Office Staff Assistant and Financial Analyst
- Jennifer A. Jones, Canino School of Engineering Technology Administrative Assistant
- Corey J. Jordan, Campus Store Director
- Joseph A. Kelly, Head Janitor
- John M. Kennedy, Director of Residence Life
- Kathryn L. Kennedy, Assistant Director of Career Services
- Gregory E. Kie, Senior Media Relations Manager
- Brian E. Kurish, University Police Lieutenant
- David LaBaff, Head Women’s Hockey Coach
- Phil K. Lamarche, Humanities Associate Professor
- Erin E. Lassial, Director of International Programs
- Heather C. Lauzon, Student Accessibility Services Administrative Assistant 1
- Johanna M. Lee, Executive Director of the Learning Commons
- Priscilla L. Collins, Director of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership
- Peggy S. Levato, Director of Major Gifts and Philanthropy Advisor (retired)
- Farren C. Lobdell, Director of Wellness Promotions
- Mary O. Loomis, Veterinary Science Technology Professor
- Rose Lucidi, Head Women’s Soccer Coach
- Sarah H. Maneely, Financial Aid Counselor
- Bethany A. Martin, Director of Purchasing
- Christina L. Martin, Early Childhood Lecturer and Student Teacher Coordinator
- Patrick Martin, Assistant Athletic Director for NCAA Compliance
- Patrick S. Massaro, Director of CREST Center and Veterans Coordinator
- Karen McAuliffe, College Association Human Resource and Administrative Manager
- Robin McClellan, Mechanical Engineering Technology Adjunct Instructor
- Jennifer S. McDonald, Physical Therapist Assistant Program Professor
- Daniel McLane, Social Sciences Lecturer
- Melinda Miller, Director of Counseling
- Teresa Minckler, Associate Director of Athletics
- Molly A. Mott, Associate Provost for Innovations
- Alan P. Mulkin, University Police Chief
- Graham Northup, Criminal Justice Instructional Support Assistant
- Sean T. O’Brien, Humanities Associate Professor
- Bryan M. O’Connor, Athletic Facilities Assistant
- Diane J. Para, Sports Management Professor
- Bryan D. Parker, Fitness Center Director
- Julie A. Parkman, Director of Career Services
- Timothy Penrod, Head Men’s Soccer Coach
- Vicki E. Perrine, Health Care Management Lecturer
- Amanda L. Persons, Health Services Physician Assistant
- Kelly R. Peterson, Criminal Investigation Assistant Professor
- Stephanie Petkovsek, History Lecturer and UUP Canton Chapter President
- Anne Reilly, Physical Therapist Assistant Program Instructional Support Associate
- Amanda D. Rowley, Assistant to the Vice President for Administration
- Shiva Senthil, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
- Whitney Sharlow, Canton College Foundation Accounting Assistant
- James L. Sheppard, Personal Counseling Center Counselor
- Randy B. Sieminski, Director of Athletics
- Brian teRiele, Facilities Management Project Site Representative
- Richard (R.J.) Thayer, Director of Student Affairs Technology
- Tracey L. Thompson, Vice President for Advancement
- Adam Todd, Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach
- Melissa Tulip, Business Office Budget Officer
- Geoffrey C.S. VanderWoude, Director of Development and Planned Giving
- Lenore VanderZee, Executive Director for University Relations
- Barry W. Walch, Funeral Services Administration Adjunct Instructor
- Sandra Walker, Canton College Foundation Administrative Assistant 1
- Megan Warren, Business Office Office Assistant 2
- Kristin M. Weston, Health Services Nurse Practitioner
- Shanna White, Director of Health Services
- Leah M. Worden, Nursing Assistant Professor
- Michaela J. Young, Executive Assistant to the President