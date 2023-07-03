CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton’s Director of Diversity and Co-Chief Diversity Officer Lashawanda T. Ingram, recently opened Seasons Beauty Supply Store & Salon in Downtown Potsdam to introduce services to build community and offer much-needed services for the North Country’s growing minority populations, according to a press release.

Ingram said her business arose to address a personal need and to fulfill requests from the area’s students, she moved to Canton in 2005 and found she didn’t have a place to get her hair styled.

“I would go all the way to Rochester to get my hair done or to buy hair products,” Ingram said. “Having a place locally where you can just walk in and get products was like a dream. When this opportunity presented itself, I decided to make it happen.”

Ingram transformed the vacant storefront at 11 Market Street into a hair salon with business plan assistance from the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center and funding from Potsdam’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative grant. SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam’s student population is about 20% Black or Hispanic and there is a growing diversity at St. Lawrence University and Clarkson as well. Ingram analyzed these trends while creating her business plan. “My customers are college students, faculty, staff, and area residents,” Ingram said. “Being an organization that emphasizes inclusivity, we are open to everyone and anyone who can benefit from our services.”

Customers, upon entering the salon, can see displays containing hard-to-find styling products and may even receive a welcome from Ingram, who is keeping her position at SUNY Canton while managing the new business.

More information about Seasons Beauty Supply Store & Salon is available on their website.