CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State University at Canton has been selected as one of the most Military Spouse Friendly schools in the nation for 2022/2023.

The college stated that the award recognizes its commitment to serving those married to active duty, reserve, National Guard, and veterans. Approximately 340 schools received the honor this year including SUNY Canton based on ratings that were determined by evaluating public data sources and survey responses.

Student at SUNY Canton, Renee Marotta, is a full-time online Legal Studies major from Long Island who utilized GI Bill benefits to complete her degree in May. Marotta also works as a paralegal and plans to continue on to law school this fall to become an attorney. She explained how her connection to the military allowed her to excel at the university.

“I have maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout my time at SUNY Canton, and I owe it all to the opportunity afforded to me by my husband, the military, the Post-9/11 GI Bill, as well as Mr. Massaro for helping me to utilize the benefits to their fullest extent,” Marotta said. “This experience has been an absolute blessing in my life, and I am forever grateful to all who have made this dream possible.”

SUNY Canton was selected for the Military Spouse Friendly list in March. The college stated that the recognition was due to its online and other flexible learning options, which are valuable to active duty military spouses who often have to relocate or deploy in three to four-year increments. More information can be found on the SUNY Canton website.