CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – In a SUNY Canton press release, a faculty member and two professional staff members from SUNY Canton College have been recognized for outstanding service and dedication to the college, by the college council.

The Council selected Associate Professor Ronald J. Tavernier, Ph.D., as the recipient of the 2023 Distinguished Faculty Award, which was presented on Wednesday, April 26 at the college’s Paula Bouchard Jacques Honors Convocation. The award recognizes effectiveness in teaching, scholarly ability, mastery of subject matter, university service, and continued growth.

“Dr. Tavernier’s contributions to his field, active involvement in retention efforts, and dedication to helping students reach their full potential both personally and academically perfectly align with the college’s mission and institutional values,” said College Council Chair Ronald M. O’Neill. “We thank him for his service and are pleased to recognize him with this award.”

Tavernier has taught courses in biology and anatomy and physiology at the college since 2007. He was a driving force behind the student retention program, an online program that helps to identify individuals who need additional academic support.

The 2023 Excellence in College Service Award was presented to Assistant to the Vice President for Administration and Travel Coordinator Amanda D. Rowley, which was presented at the college’s Recognition Day event Friday, May 19. The award is given to a non-teaching professional staff member in recognition of excellence in performance, ability, university service, continued growth, and mastery of specialization.

“Amanda’s efficiency, wealth of knowledge, and dedication to SUNY Canton make her a most deserving recipient of this award,” O’Neill said. “She cares deeply about our college, and we are fortunate to have her as a colleague.”

Rowley celebrated 15 years of service to SUNY Canton in December 2022. Rowley was nominated for going above and beyond her regular responsibilities as the volunteer coordinator for the campus’ COVID testing operations.

The Council selected Administrative Assistant 1 Melissa A. Mussen as the recipient of the 2023 Employee Recognition Award, which was presented at the college’s Recognition Day event Friday, May 19. The award is given to a member of the college’s classified staff for exceptional service through performance, participation, and continued growth.

“Melissa has worked incredibly hard to advance her career, including taking classes part-time at the college to earn an associate degree in Business Administration,” O’Neill said. “We are delighted to recognize her with this award.”

Mussen began working for the College Association in 2012 as a maintenance staff member and in 2020, she received became an administrative assistant 1 in the “One Hop Shop” Student Service Center. Her colleagues recognized her quick mastery of complex billing and financial aid processes and procedures to assist students and parents. With superior customer service skills, she is invaluable to the One Hop Shop and serves as a mentor for junior and new staff members.