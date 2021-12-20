CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Assistant Professor at the State University at Canton will appear on primetime during Investigation Discovery’s documentary series “See No Evil.”

Assistant Professor Kelly R. Peterson teaches in the SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity which is in the newly renovated Dana Hall building at the university. Peterson was interviewed by Arrow Media for the series as an expert associated with a 2013 case.

The case was focused on a missing person that led to a murder investigation, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She said she didn’t want to give away any spoilers prior to the show’s release, but mentioned that it was an interesting case.

“I use this case in my class as an example,” Peterson said. “Students really remember concepts better when they see real-world scenarios.”

According to the production company, the documentary includes personal accounts, police interviews, home video footage, CCTV footage, material supplied by the police, including crime scene photos, and dramatic reconstructions of the events that led to a murder and of the police investigation.

Peterson was a criminalist with the St. Paul Police Video Management Unit with more than 14 years of experience which connected her to the case. She was responsible for collecting video footage and then analyzing it, sometimes frame-by-frame. She said this kind of evidence was crucial when investigating the case.

“Because the evidence is video, you get to see the actual recordings that drove the case during the TV show,” Peterson said.

Her interviews are scheduled to become available starting Wednesday, December 22, on Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+. The show will then be broadcast at 10 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Dec. 29 on the Investigation Discovery channel.