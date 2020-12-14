SUNY Canton food pantry renamed to honor local Watertown family

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is honoring the Renzi Family in Watertown, N.Y.

SUNY Canton recently announced that a food pantry on campus will be officially renamed to the Renzi Food Pantry. This is following a donation of $25 thousand from the Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation, Inc.

The Renzi Food Pantry supports on average, 100 students over the course of a typical semester.

According to SUNY Canton, the donation is pledged over five years and will directly assist the University’s Student Emergency Fund and will support college-wide COVID-19 relief efforts. Additionally, the increased funding from the Foundation will allow the Pantry to expand its inventory, as well as support plans to add a refrigerator and restock supplies for the Spring 2020 semester.

Renzi Foodservice Director of Marketing and Community Relations JoAnne Renzi Wise shared her thoughts on the donation.

“Hunger should never be a part of a college education,” said Renzi Wise. “We’ve established our reputation on a commitment to service, which includes supporting the communities that we serve. We’re proud to be associated with a project that helps the college continue its mission to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all students.”

SUNY Canton confirmed that the recent donation was the third major gift from Renzi Foodservice. The Renzi Food Pantry is the third location on campus named in the family’s honor.

“The Renzi family is no stranger to philanthropy and continually supports their community through their charitable foundation,” said SUNY Canton Vice President for Advancement Tracey L. Thompson. “Their donation will go miles toward addressing students’ food insecurities. We are exceptionally grateful for their continuing support.”

The University plans to hold an official naming ceremony at a later date.

