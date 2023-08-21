CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton will welcome nearly 1,000 new, transfer and readmitted students in addition to about a dozen four-legged friends for the fall 2023 semester.

“We’re ready to welcome a new cohort of students as they embark upon their journey toward excellence,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran.

The college projects that more than 500 first-time freshmen, 390 transfer and 109 readmitted students will begin classes this fall which is a slight increase from last year. Much of the increase is attributed to the emphasis the college is using to attract students who started but left before completing.

“It’s going to be a great year for pet lovers,” Director of Residence Life John M. Kennedy

There will also be a sharp increase in the number of dogs on campus this year, with the college tripling the number of four-legged friends in its Rushton Hall Dog Floor. SUNY Canton began inviting students and their dogs last fall.

“Our Dog Floor is full, and our traditional Pet Wings in Mohawk Hall, which allows cats and other small animals, are also nearing capacity.” Director of Residence Life John M. Kennedy

Kennedy said there is still room to accommodate students, with or without pets, who are interested in attending SUNY Canton. SUNY Canton offers rolling admissions allowing students to enroll until the first day of classes. More information is available by contacting the SUNY Canton Office of Admissions by phone at 315-386-7123 or by email at admissions@canton.edu.

New and residential students will start moving in on campus Monday, August 21, and returning students will check in to their residence halls Wednesday, August 23 with classes set to begin Thursday, August 24.