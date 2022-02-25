CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Colleges in the North Country made adjustments to campus operations on Friday due to an ongoing winter storm.

This included SUNY Canton as the college switched all classes scheduled for February 25 to remote instruction.

The Canton area is expected to receive anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow on Friday. A winter storm warning will remain in effect for St. Lawrence County until 10 p.m. on February 25.

