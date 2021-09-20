SUNY Canton hosting 2-day fall blood drive

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is prepping for a two-day blood drive scheduled on-campus next week.

The American Red Cross will be on the SUNY Canton campus on September 28 and September 29 in the college’s Dana Hall gymnasium. This will be hosted by the SUNY Canton college sorority Alpha Chi Omicron Inc.

According to SUNY Canton, this is to address the looming shortage of blood types most needed by patients. Specifically, the Red Cross is calling on eligible donors with type O negative and O positive to give now.

SUNY Canton also noted that the college has had historically high participation levels at its previous blood drives. During its recent spring drive, SUNY Canton collected 38 units of blood from 45 donors. In total, the college had held 88 drives and collected 4,030 units.

Outside visitors will be required to adhere to SUNY Canton’s COVID-19 protocols which include wearing face masks indoors.

This two-day drive will be held on both September 28 and September 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors are encouraged to sign-up for appointments in advance using the Red Cross Blood Donor application, or by visiting the Red Cross website.