CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton will once again host a spring blood drive.

The American Red Cross will be on the SUNY Canton campus on Wednesday, April 20 in the college’s Richard W. Miller Campus Center Room for a spring blood drive.

This drive will help supply ongoing shortages across the country. According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the country needs blood or platelets, neither of which can be manufactured. The organization is seeking all blood types, but the type most often requested is O.

SUNY Canton’s previous blood drive saw 27 donors, five of which were first-time donors. Overall, the donations collected potentially saved 81 lives.

Interested donors for the SUNY Canton spring drive are encouraged to register in advance using the Red Cross Blood Donor mobile application, or by visiting the Red Cross website. Traditional blood and Power Red appointments are also available.

Masks are required at all collection locations.

Virtual appointments will also be available for those unable to attend the in-person event. Virtual participation is designed to include the college’s online population and increase donors.

To schedule a virtual appointment, use SUNY Canton’s unique link through April 30 and donate at any blood drive nationwide.