CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York at Canton’s Educational Opportunity Program is hosting a weekend information session on campus for eligible high school students and guidance counselors.

The open house will take place from June 3 until June 5. Throughout the weekend students will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the college and participate in immersive and enriching activities. Counselors are also welcome to attend and learn more about SUNY Canton.

However, all student participants are required to have a parent or guardian with them and meet the criteria for the program. EOP provides benefits to those who are financially and academically disadvantaged, but demonstrate academic potential and have a desire to earn a college degree.

Admission to EOP is based on both academic and financial eligibility. To be eligible students must possess a high school diploma, be a New York state resident for at least a year, be non-admissible under regular admission criteria, demonstrate potential for successful completion of a college program, and be in need of financial assistance.

Students who meet the requirements can apply using the SUNY or Common Application by indicating their interest in EOP on the Admissions Application. Those who already have submitted their application but are interested in being a part of the program should contact the SUNY Canton Admissions Office.

Students must also complete the SUNY EOP Financial Information Form and submit it to the university’s Financial Aid Office with the required documentation. More information on the program, or how to transfer into it can be found on the SUNY Canton website.

Interested guidance counselors can register here and interested students and their parents or guardian can send an email to SUNY Canton EOP Director Walvi DeJesus at dejesusw@canton.edu or call (315) 386-7226 to register.