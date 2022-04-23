CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Canton will welcome prospective students and their families to its campus on April 30.

The university will be hosting its on-campus Spring Open House on Saturday with registration beginning at 8:45 a.m. and lasting until 9:45 a.m. Then visitors will be able to take a tour, meet with faculty, and speak with admissions and financial aid representatives.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to wear a mask and register in advance on the SUNY Canton website. Those who cannot attend the Open House can sign up for personalized virtual appointments at upcoming information sessions called Drop-In Days which are held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. from May 16 through May 19.

Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans explained what the university has to offer to prospective students.

“Guests can see our incredible new facilities on campus, including the Esports Arena and our Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence, and Cybersecurity in the recently renovated Dana Hall. We have the ability to assist anyone – no matter what stage of life they are in – with application and enrollment steps at Drop-In Days,” Evans said. “The extended hours are designed to accommodate those who may be working during traditional business hours or have other obligations during weekdays and weekends.”

More information about SUNY Canton can be found on the university’s website.