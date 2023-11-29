CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Through SUNY Canton’s new Scholars program they have increased the amount of scholarship funding available from the college by $1.2 million.

The recently announced initiative is exclusively for incoming on-campus students in select programs.

“We’re committed to making college more affordable for our students, To demonstrate that commitment, we’re dedicating $1.2 million for those who want to major in certain critical needs programs.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran.

Scholarships will range from $1,000 to $10,000 a year thanks to SUNY Canton Scholars. The new awards are on top of traditional Canton College Foundation scholarships. Additionally, they augment any federal and state financial aid students might qualify for. You can get funding for two years in an associate program and four years in a bachelor’s program.

A defining characteristic of the new program is its unique selection process. The only necessary application process is to apply to SUNY Canton, selected students will receive their award notification alongside their acceptance letter.

There are currently 12 bachelor’s degrees and 20 associate degrees eligible for the program. Some will have residency restrictions, where the college seeks out-of-state students. Other awards are for students from New York City. Scholarships available to North Country students include several renowned engineering technology programs.

In addition to enrolling at SUNY Canton, full-time students must reside on campus and remain in good academic standing. The first of nearly 20 recipients recently received their award notification with their acceptance letter. More scholarships will be awarded until all the funding has been claimed; the Admissions team encourages prospective students to apply now for consideration.