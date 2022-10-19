CANTON N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton is offering three open house events this fall for prospective students and their families.

Events start at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12. Attendees can take a tour of the campus, meet faculty, learn about student support services and speak with admissions and financial aid representatives. The last tour of the day will begin at 3 p.m.

Visitors can learn about more than 50 degrees offered.

“We are excited to show visitors the incredible new facilities on campus and talk about our recently developed programs,” Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans said. “The renovated Dana Hall, popular residential Esports Wing, and recently-opened Dog Floor are all a must-see.”

A $10 million upgrade to Dana Hall, which is home to the Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, includes state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and other learning spaces. Living environments like The Esports Wing and Dog Floor are available for students interested in competitive video gaming or those wanting to bring canine companions to campus.

Registration for the open house events is available on the SUNY Canton website.