CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton has added extra Open Houses and Visit Days increasing the number of opportunities for prospective students and families to visit campus this fall, according to a press release.

The college will hold traditional fall Open Houses on Monday, October 9 and Saturday, November 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. These events offer prospective students and families the opportunity to speak with faculty and learn about academic program options, they can also meet with admissions and financial aid representatives. Campus tours will be led by current students and a complimentary lunch will be provided. Registration for either of these events is available Here.

Additionally, Saturday Visit Days will be held on October 28 and December 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These events are designed for those who want to learn about application steps and student life. Tours will be available and will be led by current students. Registration for these events is available Here.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for guests to visit campus, so we are expanding our Saturday Visit Days to give families more options to fit us into their busy schedules, — We invite all to see why we’ve been ranked among the top 10 public and private schools in our region by U.S. News & World Report.” Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans

The college recently earned its highest-ever scores from U.S. News in the publication’s annual Best Colleges edition. More information on fall events is available on the SUNY Canton website or by contacting the Admission Office at 800-388-7123 or admissions@canton.edu.