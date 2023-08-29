CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton has been selected as one of the most pet-friendly colleges in the U.S. by University Magazine.

Citing the Pet Wing and the newly created Dog Floor, the Canadian publication placed the college on its top 10 list of Best Pet-Friendly Colleges.

The Pet Wing began in 1997 and allows students to bring a variety of pets with them to live on campus, including cats, ferrets, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils and fish. It has expanded in size in recent years and currently accommodating more than 100 students.

“The Pet Wing is what really drew me to Canton, because I’ve had pets my whole life and Luca is a big part of home. He’s very happy here and has helped me better adjust to college life. — He is very outgoing with the other animals and their owners. His best friend is another resident cat named Zero,” Victoria S. Bonavita, a junior Veterinary Technology major

“She loves the outdoors and especially the snow, so I know she will be very happy living here, — I love animals and knew I wanted to go into the medical field, so this program was the perfect fit for me.” Wolf N. Dingman, a freshman Veterinary Technology major

The Dog Floor has been open since last year and has been a great success, tripling the number of residents this year.

More information on SUNY Cantons Pet Wing and Dog Floor can be found on their website.