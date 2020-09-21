SUNY Canton launches first online gaming league for all New York State campuses

SUNY Canton has the first collegiate esports arena in the State University of New York system. It is one of the largest dedicated gaming installations in the Northeast (Photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Esports are officially coming to all State University of New York Campuses this fall.

The State University of New York and SUNY Canton have officially launched the SUNY Esports League. The Canton campus announced on September 21 that the league will offer gameplay in several popular video and online games.

“Creating a new system-wide league is clearly the logical next step following the extraordinary success of this year’s SUNY Esports Chancellor’s Challenge Co-Sponsored by Extreme Networks,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “SUNY Esports will offer the opportunity for all schools throughout the system to compete. Being able to do so despite the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even more rewarding. I applaud the chancellor and SUNY for expanding student opportunities at a time when so many traditional options have to be limited.”

SUNY Canton stated that the league will help to promote safe competition and connections as COVID-19 restrictions are in place. According to Canton’s Esports Coordinator Chalres W. Murray, the college will be entering teams in each game in the league.

Gameplay will be offered in the following games:

“Rocket League” by Psyonix

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” by Nintendo

“Fortnite” by Epic Games

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” by Ubisoft

“Paladins” by High-Rez Entertainment

“Smite” by High-Rez Entertainment

SUNY and SUNY Canton also announced the first official partner of the league, Extreme Networks Inc. This spring, the company donated half of the prize money for the Chancellor’s Challenge to benefit winning schools’ COVID-19 relief funds.

“For students facing a new normal, esports provides an outlet for them to connect and have fun together while they are physically apart,” stated Chief Operating Officer Norman Rice. “The undeniable, growing interest in esports since the onset of COVID shows that participants and viewers alike are benefiting from the ability to connect through online competitions.”

Students from all SUNY schools are eligible to register for the Esports league through Thursday September 24 by emailing sun@leaguespot.gg.

