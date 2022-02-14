CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The David Sullivan – St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy at SUNY Canton has begun its spring training.

The program is sponsored by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and offered through the college’s Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence, and Cybersecurity. The 22 cadets enrolled begin daily exercises at 6:30 a.m. with physical fitness training in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center, which includes running and other strength and conditioning exercises.

At 8:15 a.m., the cadets move to Dana Hall for inspection. Afterward, most of their days are spent in class learning criminal processes and procedures, lifesaving techniques, and all the other coursework that is critical to becoming a police officer.

One of the cadets is Bobbi N. Snyder who is originally from New Jersey. She said the training is already bringing the class together.

“I’ve never had this kind of group training before,” Snyder said. “It’s really interesting to see how close we’re getting. It’s kind of like a team sport, but there’s even a little bit more to it than that.”

She said the decision to follow the career path came after she moved to the North Country to study biology at nearby St. Lawrence University. She became involved with the college’s EMS program and is a first responder for Canton Fire and Rescue.

After meeting St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, Snyder took the Civil Service Examination with hopes of joining the force. She is now one of the six cadets hired by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently in the academy.

Another cadet enrolled in the academy is Ogdensburg native Zachary S. Grenier. He is enrolled as a pre-employment student using his GI Bill benefits, which allows him to participate without a sponsoring police department. He said he was thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the program.

“As I was doing my EMT training and getting used to the area, I decided that I wanted to do something else to serve the community, it was something I kind of grew into,” Grenier said. “You have to be a sponge. You have to soak it all up as it’s coming because it’s coming quick. The Academy will challenge you both mentally and definitely physically.”

More information about the program and this spring’s cadets can be found on the SUNY Canton website.