SUNY Canton legal studies program ranked high among online bachelor’s degree listing

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A program at SUNY Canton has been ranked highly.

SUNY Canton has announced that their Legal Studies program was listed in a top ten best-value list for online bachelor’s degrees in paralegal studies. SUNY Canton’s program was featured in the Online Paralegal Degree Center’s Top 10 Best Value Online Bachelor’s Degrees in Paralegal Studies 2021.

According to SUNY Canton, their program has an agreement which allows studets to earn a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies and a Juris Doctorate from the University at Buffalo School of Law. The program can be completed in six years.

The University stated that the program creates a “streamlined path” for students to become a lawyer.

Additionally, SUNY Canton shared that their program prepares students to immediately enter the workforce. Graduates of the Canton program have worked in law firms, corporations, hospitals and local, state and federal government offices.

SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran commented on SUNY Canton’s recent high ranking.

“Our degree program in Legal Studies is a tremendous value and prepares students with excellent career mobility,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “Beyond having such a high online ranking, it is one of our more popular online programs available and is taught by faculty with exceptional professional credentials.”

Legal studies at Canton is primarily taught by full-time faculty members Professor Jondavid S. Delong, who is also a St. Lawrence County attorney, and Lecturer Rosemary Phillips, a town justice in Canton. Area attorneys Cynthia A. Eyler and Michelle H. Ladouceur also adjunct teach in the program.

