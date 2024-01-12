CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton’s new Center for Workforce, Community and Industry Partnerships is looking to expand its “College in High School” program in St. Lawrence County.

College in High School, also referred to as “dual enrollment,” gives 10th through 12th graders the opportunity to earn high school and college credit simultaneously through courses taught in their home districts at no cost to students and their families.

SUNY Canton has existing agreements with several local schools, and WCIP is looking to expand the model to all St. Lawrence County school districts, as well as St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Career and Technical Education Centers. Students can earn credit toward their high school diploma, as well as credit hours toward a SUNY Canton associate or bachelor’s degree. Completed credits will also will be accepted by any other SUNY institution.

“College in High School saves students time and money while familiarizing them with our academic programs and courses,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “We look forward to partnering with additional schools to offer more St. Lawrence County students a head start on their college degree.”

School administrators, teachers, students and families are encouraged to contact WCIP Executive Director Elizabeth A. Brown at ericksone@canton.edu or (315) 386-7504 for more information. Those interested can also visit www.canton.edu/wcip.