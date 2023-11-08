CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity invites the community to attend an open house reception to celebrate its designation as a National Security Agency Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

“This prestigious designation affirms that our Cybersecurity program aligns with the NSAs standards for cyber defense,” Associate Professor Kambiz Ghazinour, Ph.D, chair of the Cybersecurity Department

The event will be held in Dana Hall on Wednesday, November 15 at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will be refreshments will be served and attendees are asked to RSVP, Here.

SUNY Canton has joined the ranks of several other prominent NY colleges with NSA accreditation, such as the Rochester Institute of Technology, the University at Buffalo and the University at Albany.

Ghazinour said the designation also allows students to apply for full scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and other expenses. After graduation, students will be even more competitive in the regional and national job market. Ghazinour invited anyone who has an interest to meet industry professionals and learn more.