CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Military Times magazine has identified SUNY Canton as one of the best schools in the nation for former service members, according to their 2023 “Best for Vets” rankings released Monday, November 6.

The college placed 10th in the Career & Technical Education category, making it the highest-ranked SUNY school on the list. Rankings are based on survey results from participating colleges and universities, along with public data from the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs.

SUNY Canton currently has 151 military-connected students, and Veterans Coordinator Patrick S. Massaro provides them with guidance and advice on how to reach their educational goals.

Among those students is Carthage resident Ashley Hendrickson, a Legal Studies major who served eight years active duty in the Navy and is currently a chief in the Navy reserves. She transferred to SUNY Canton from Jefferson Community College in 2022 and said the transition was seamless.

“I’ve attended six different colleges throughout my military career, and SUNY Canton is among the most knowledgeable about the specific needs of military-connected students,” she said. “I have felt very supported during my time here, thanks to Patrick’s assistance.”

In addition to providing personalized support, SUNY Canton offers priority course registration for military-connected students. On campus, the Raymond G. Modell Veterans Lounge offers a space where students can socialize and study.

In addition to the “Best for Vets” accolade, the college was recognized in September by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best Regional College for Veterans” in their 2024 edition. SUNY Canton also recently earned a Military Spouse Friendly designation from G.I. Jobs Magazine.