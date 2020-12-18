SUNY Canton named among top pet-friendly colleges nationwide

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is known to be pet friendly, but has received national recognition.

According to the website HelloBark.com, SUNY Canton has been named one of the top pet-friendly colleges in the United States.

SUNY Canton has attributed this recognition due to accommodations for furry friends that began in 1997. The college stated that their “Pet Wing, ” located in one of the residence halls, allows students to bring a variety of pets to live on campus. These include cats, ferrets, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils and fish.

The “Pet Wing” accommodates over 100 students who choose to live with their companions and SUNY Canton shared that this housing option is often chosen by those pursing a veterinary-related degree.

SUNY Canton Pet Wing Resident Assistant and Veterinary Science Technology student Charliann R. Friedman shared her experience residing in the pet wing.

“Everyone needs a little extra support sometimes, and having my cat on campus with me has made an immeasurable positive impact on not only my grades, but my mental health as well,” stated Friedman.

According to SUNY Canton, their animal-friendly status also stems from on campus activities and events. This includes fundraisers for police dogs, animal shelter food donations and pet-therapy sessions during finals week for students.

Director of Residence Life John M. Kennedy stated his pride in SUNY Canton being a top animal-friendly campus.

Kennedy stated, “We are proud of our standing as an animal-friendly campus, so it’s gratifying to be recognized for our work to enhance the community-like atmosphere that we are known for.”

Previously, SUNY Canton has earned top pet-friendly awards from LendEDU.com and NBC Universal’s Petside.com.

LATEST STORIES: