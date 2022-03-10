CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton has again made the list for the top schools for servicemembers in the United States.

According to SUNY Canton, it has earned a Gold status on the 2022-2023 list of Military Friendly schools, one of the highest designations given on this list.

This marked the eleventh consecutive year that SUNY Canton has been ranked on this nationwide list, but the first time to earn Gold status.

“Not only has SUNY Canton been on the Military Friendly® list for 11 consecutive years, but we’re proud to have earned one of their top awards,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a press release. “This ranking reflects our dedication to assisting service members, veterans and their families reach their educational goals.”

The college currently has 117 military-connected students. Among other benefits, SUNY Canton waives enrollment fees for all active duty, National Guard, reserve and veteran students.

Canton also highlighted its Veterans Coordinator Patrick S. Massaro, who according to SUNY Canton Student and Army Veteran Alec Weeks, helped him transition from active duty to a full-time college student.

“The process was less stressful because of the credits the college granted me for my military experience, as well as the diligent work by Patrick Massaro to keep me aware of deadlines that were required to enroll,” Weeks expressed.

Out of the 665 higher education institutions to be ranked on the Military Friendly school list, only 282 earned the Gold status.

The full list was released in the first full week of March 2022.