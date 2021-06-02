SUNY Canton names new Dean of Science, Health and Criminal Justice

Dr. Michelle Currier has been selected as the new Dean of SUNY Canton’s School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton has announced a new dean for its School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice.

On June 2, SUNY Canton confirmed that Michelle L. Currier, Ph.D., has been named the new Dean of Science, Health and Criminal Justice.

According to SUNY Canton, Currier serves as an assistant professor in the school where she teaches courses in criminal justice. Currier also lead the development of the new Bachelors of Science in Forensic Criminology Degree.

“Dr. Currier has demonstrated the ability to effectively manage multiple leadership roles and additional responsibilities throughout her career that will serve her well as the next dean,” said SUNY Canton Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Peggy A. De Cooke. “She has evidenced a leadership style that includes listening, collaboration, encouragement and data-driven decision making.”

Currier earned her undergraduate degree at SUNY Potsdam. She also went on to receive her master’s degree from Florida State University and a doctorate in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Behavioral Science from Nova Southeastern University.

Additionally, Currier has received numerous awards which included the 2016 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service and a 2019 Open SUNY Online Teaching Ambassador.

“I’m tremendously excited to continue my service to the college in this new role, and I look forward to advancing SUNY Canton’s student-centered mission, vision and values,” expressed Currier.

Michelle L. Currier will succeed Dean Dr. Kenneth Erickson, who has served in the role for 11 years.

The SUNY Canton School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice houses the new Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, which will be primarily located in the newly renovated Dana Hall.