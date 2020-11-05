SUNY Canton nursing simulation hospital named in honor of retired professors legacy

Pictured are SUNY Canton Vice President for Advancement Tracey L. Thompson and George A. Caswell unveiling the new sign commemorating the Caswell family’s donation to honor the late Mary Ann Caswell. (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is honoring the legacy of a past professor.

The SUNY Canton Nursing Simulation Hospital is honoring the life and legacy of late nursing professor Emerita Mary Ann Caswell. The hospital officially was renamed to the Dr. Mary Ann Caswell Nursing Simulation-Hospital on October 24, 2020.

Caswell started at SUNY Canton in 1990, and retired in 2015. According to SUNY Canton, she was “driven by passion for patient care.” Caswell passed away on November 11, 2018.

The official dedication took place on October 24 where members of Dr. Caswell’s family joined SUNY Canton faculty and staff. The simulation hospital is located in Wicks Hall on the SUNY Canton campus.

“Mary Ann wanted SUNY Canton to have the best, state-of-the-art learning environments,” said Caswell’s Son George A. Caswell. “The commitment from the college and Mary Ann’s entire extended family will create a lasting legacy that will ensure the highest level of training for healthcare professionals right here in Canton.”

According to SUNY Canton, construction was recently completed, which features a wing with instruction-dedicated hospital rooms. Each room contains computer-operated emergency-room training, which Caswell was an early adopter of.

SUNY Canton Nursing Program Director Kimberly Davies, DNP, also commented on how Caswell helped to develop new hospital-based classrooms during her time as a professor.

“Mary Ann helped launch an enormous resource by partnering with State Senator Patty Ritchie to secure funding for the new hospital-based classrooms. Beyond the clinical rotations required to complete a degree in Nursing, simulation provides students with real-life scenarios in a controlled environment,” stated Davies.

The naming rights were secured for the Dr. Mary Ann Caswell Nursing Simulation-Hospital through a charitable donation to the SUNY Canton College Foundation.

