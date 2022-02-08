CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents will have the opportunity to receive help with their taxes at no cost this year.

Appointments for the service are available between February 2 and April 6 in Nevaldine Hall South in room 125. The service is offered to SUNY Canton students and income-qualified community members. To schedule an appointment residents should contact the School of Business and Liberal Arts at (315) 386-7328.

This will be the fourth year that students and faculty from SUNY Canton’s Accounting and Business programs are partnering with agencies from the area to offer free tax assistance at locations around the North Country. They will be working with AARP Tax-Aide, the Potsdam Neighborhood Center, and SeaComm Federal Credit Union.

Before partnering with the agencies the VITA program at SUNY Canton has helped individuals with their taxes under the supervision of tax-certified professionals for over 16 years. The college’s Financial Literacy Center and the School of Business and Liberal Arts sponsor the tax preparation program with community partners to help those who cannot afford an accountant.

More information can be found on the SUNY Canton VITA webpage.