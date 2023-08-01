CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – According to multiple publications, SUNY Canton excels in online programming, course offerings and student experience.
SUNY Canton has been recognized again, for its outstanding online degrees from various organizations.
U.S. News and World Report recently recognized the college on its Best Online Bachelor’s Programs list; the list assessed schools based on engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion, among other criteria.
“The strengths of our online programming are built on the established assets of our college, including excellent student support and service, and the inclusion of our online students in all aspects of the total life of the College.”SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran
By the numbers:
- The college offers 23 online programs;
- 19 majors leading to a four-year degree;
- Approx. 1,325 students enrolled in all online programs for the Spring 2023 semester; and
- Some of the most popular online bachelor’s degrees are:
- Health Care Management;
- Cybersecurity, Legal Studies;
- Applied Psychology; and
- Finance.
“The online modality adds flexibility to our renowned career-driven majors, making them more attractive and accessible to non-traditional and returning students seeking to expand their prospects for employability.”SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran
Additional rankings acknowledging SUNY Canton:
- Online Schools Guide placed SUNY Canton first in its 10 Best Online Bachelor’s in Forensic Science, based on the college’s Bachelor of Technology in Criminal Investigation. The college also offers an entirely online Forensic Criminology Bachelor’s degree;
- Abound: Finish College recognized SUNY Canton on its Best Online Colleges North list. SUNY Canton was selected for inclusion based on its accessibility, affordability, acceleration and advancement;
- Best Accredited Colleges included SUNY Canton in their 2023 rankings. It appeared in the second slot on their list of Best Bachelor’s Degrees in Law Enforcement and 43rd on the list of Best Online Associate in Accounting Degrees;
- In August of 2022, Washington Monthly placed the college on its 2022 Bachelor’s Colleges Ranking list based on their contribution to the public good based on social mobility, research and public service; and
- The online-specific citations complement the college’s overall standings, which include traditional on-campus learning options and activities. SUNY Canton was previously named a Best Esports College by the National Collegiate Scouting Association. It was also named a Best Value School in the 2022 U.S. News rankings.
“Online education has emerged as a transformative force, meeting the evolving needs of our learners — The convenience, flexibility, and accessibility of our virtual learning platforms empower our students to pursue their academic goals and enable the continued quest for knowledge, connection and growth.”SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke
The college has offered online programming since the 2005-2006 academic year, however, an increase in online enrollments was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about SUNY Canton including how to apply is available on the college’s website.