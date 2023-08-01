CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – According to multiple publications, SUNY Canton excels in online programming, course offerings and student experience.

SUNY Canton has been recognized again, for its outstanding online degrees from various organizations.

U.S. News and World Report recently recognized the college on its Best Online Bachelor’s Programs list; the list assessed schools based on engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion, among other criteria.

“The strengths of our online programming are built on the established assets of our college, including excellent student support and service, and the inclusion of our online students in all aspects of the total life of the College.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran

By the numbers:

The college offers 23 online programs;

19 majors leading to a four-year degree;

Approx. 1,325 students enrolled in all online programs for the Spring 2023 semester; and

Some of the most popular online bachelor’s degrees are: Health Care Management; Cybersecurity, Legal Studies; Applied Psychology; and Finance.



“The online modality adds flexibility to our renowned career-driven majors, making them more attractive and accessible to non-traditional and returning students seeking to expand their prospects for employability.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran

Additional rankings acknowledging SUNY Canton:

“Online education has emerged as a transformative force, meeting the evolving needs of our learners — The convenience, flexibility, and accessibility of our virtual learning platforms empower our students to pursue their academic goals and enable the continued quest for knowledge, connection and growth.” SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke

The college has offered online programming since the 2005-2006 academic year, however, an increase in online enrollments was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about SUNY Canton including how to apply is available on the college’s website.