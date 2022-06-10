CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — More canine companions may be on the SUNY Canton campus this fall.

SUNY Campus announced on June 9 that it has launched a dog-friendly housing option for students, expanding on its already-existing pet-friendly residence hall called the “Pet Wing” which is located in Mohawk Hall.

Dogs will now be permitted to live with their owners in a designated area in SUNY Canton’s Rushton Hall. This adds to small animals that are already permitted including cats, rabbits, fish and hamsters.

“This is the next phase of our evolution as a nationally renowned pet-friendly college,” SUNY Canton Director of Residence Life John M. Kennedy said in a press release. “Animal companions are an important part of our student’s lives, so expanding this program helps maintain a community-like atmosphere where they feel comfortable and supported.”

According to SUNY Canton, dogs must be 40 pounds or lighter, are up-to-date on vaccinations and must have registration and licensing certifications.

Applications for this program are due by June 24 as students must meet other criteria before receiving approval to bring their dog to campus. Students will be notified in the summer if they are approved to bring their dogs to campus.