SUNY Canton planning in-person operations for Fall 2021 semester

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — After over a year of COVID-19 restrictions on college campuses, SUNY Canton is planning a return to in-person instruction.

SUNY Canton announced on June 16 that it will be offering in-person instruction and student life options at “expanded levels” for the upcoming fall semester.

These expanded levels will include opportunities for academic, sports and community activities.

“We are lining up a robust series of student life options,” stated SUNY Canton President Szafran. “This includes recreation, intramural sports, athletics, student organizations, activities, and events. As a big soccer fan, I’m personally looking forward to watching the Roos’ soccer teams take to the field once again.”

According to SUNY Canton, the majority of all classes will return to full in-person instruction for the Fall 2021 semester.

Additionally, SUNY Canton Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish announced details of the college’s “Best Year Ever” initiative. This will include opportunities for residential students.

“I can’t wait to welcome students back for an exciting semester,” said Bish. “It will be filled with in-person events, engaging and enriching programs, and full bleachers for games at Roos House.”

In an email to students, Bish announced activities such as canoeing, hiking and off-campus trips.

SUNY Canton will begin moving students into its five residence halls on Monday, August 23. Students will once again be permitted to have visitors in the residence halls.

Additional updates for the Fall 2021 semester include:

Homecoming and Family weekend scheduled for Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19.

Both the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center and the newly renovated Dana Hall gym will be open as normal for student use and will allow pick-up basketball games.

A fall break is scheduled for October 18 and October 19, and a week-long Thanksgiving recess will begin on November 20.

SUNY Canton’s Fall 2021 semester is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 26, 2021.