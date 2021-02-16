SUNY Canton, Potsdam shift Tuesday class schedules due to extreme weather conditions

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Universities in St. Lawrence County have altered class schedules as winter weather continues to hit the region.

Prior to the winter storm system arriving in the North Country Monday night, SUNY Potsdam announced that all in-person classes scheduled for February 16 were to be held remote. This also impacted all SUNY Potsdam classes held at Jefferson Community College in Watertown.

SUNY Potsdam also issued several reminders to students regarding COVID-19 testing ahead of the winter weather. These stated that all students who are required to take part in mandatory weekly testing were to complete it on February 15.

Watertown-based students in SUNY Potsdam programs were also instructed to follow instructions on completing the required testing.

Additionally on Monday, SUNY Canton announced a two-hour delay for all classes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

This delay stated that all face-to-face classes were to begin at 10 a.m., with all face-to-face class scheduled before 10 a.m. cancelled for the day.

SUNY Canton students were instructed to check for updates from faculty members regarding specific class schedules.