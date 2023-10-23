CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design program professor, Matthew J. Burnett, is displaying a sizeable collection of his work on campus during his “Northern Light” exhibition.

An artist’s reception and an official show opening will be held on Thursday, October 26 at 6 p.m. in the Southworth Library Learning Commons Classroom. The event is free and open to the public.

Additionally, guests will have an opportunity for “Competitive Pictionary” where participants are invited to test their quick drawing skills for prizes.

“My paintings, my outdoor endeavors, all of this is an attempt to illuminate, enjoy, and learn from forces that are older and larger than us. I paint to explore the paradoxes inherent in our relationship with nature and to showcase the intricate overlap between the two realms.” Matthew J. Burnett, SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design program professor

Burnett’s display is the latest in more than a dozen exhibitions he has displayed in the region. Together with “Northern Light,” he has also contributed a restored and custom-painted wooden guide boat at St. Lawrence University’s Richard F. Brush Art Gallery for the “Listening to Water” exhibition. He’s also staged interactive art performances using 3D-printed floating vessels on the Grasse River and another large-scale artistic undertaking projecting light onto sculpted snow.

You can learn more about this exhibition on SUNY Canton’s website.