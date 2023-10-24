CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton is a partner in a new federal Cyber Service Academy initiative to provide full scholarships and resources for future and current Cybersecurity program students enrolled.

“There are nearly 40,000 unfilled public-sector cybersecurity positions, leaving our country with a severe shortage of cyber personnel needed to protect ourselves from adversaries like Russia, – The Cyber Service Academy will create a pipeline for a talented, highly trained cyber workforce, granting one year of free college for every year of subsequent public service.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand, through her work on the Senate Armed Services Committee, created the Cyber Service Academy scholarship program. Successful applicants are provided:

A scholarship covering the total cost of tuition;

Select books and fees;

A stipend;

Purchase of a laptop; and more.

After a successful applicant’s degree is awarded they will incur the public service commitment in exchange for the full scholarship.

“These scholarships will allow our students to access invaluable opportunities in cybersecurity. By empowering the next generation in this area, we are both meeting the demands of today and are shaping the technology workforce for the future.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran

More information about the Cyber Service Academy is available on Senator Gillibrand’s website, which includes an application link.