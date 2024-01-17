CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton will start a new support program that will assist with student success and timely degree completion.

A group of online and on-campus students have been selected for the spring 2024 pilot phase of the Advancing Completion through Engagement Program, with the goal of serving 150 students in the fall. ACE provides students with personalized advising, targeted engagement activities and financial support for tuition gaps, books and other academic expenses.

“ACE is another tool in advancing our mission as a college of access by providing academic, personal and financial support to increase students’ sense of belonging and remove economic barriers to degree completion,” SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke

To be eligible for the program participants are required to be a New York State resident, a full-time student and Pell Grant-eligible, among other criteria.

SUNY Canton will allocate about $780,000 to the program over a three-year period. Funding is made possible through Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Transformation Fund, along with grants from the Robin Hood Foundation and Brightway Education Foundation.

SUNY Canton was one of 25 campuses awarded funding for this initiative, the ACE model is based upon the success of CUNY’s Accelerated Study in Associate Program and the Accelerate, Complete and Engage Program, which increased retention and graduation rates for lower-income students.

More information about ACE is available through SUNY Canton ACE Director Kelsey Guerard by email at ace@canton.edu or by phone at 315-386-7961.