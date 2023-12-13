CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton and the Canton College Foundation have raised more than $44,000 from 124 donors during the recent “Day of Giving” campaign.

“Thank you to all our alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends who contributed to this tremendous effort, During the season of giving, there is so much to be thankful for. We are so thankful for those who took the time to read about our initiative and make a gift.” Tracey L. Thompson, vice president for Advancement and Canton College Foundation executive director.

Giving Tuesday is a recognized National Day of Giving that encourages donors to support their favorite charities. It was the college’s first significant coordinated effort in line with the holiday.

Those who contributed to the Day of Giving chose to support one of eight programs, including:

The Canton Fund;

Canton Fund scholarships;

The Student Emergency Fund;

The Renzi Food Pantry;

Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership; or

One of the college’s three academic schools.

Each of the eight program campaigns met or surpassed their individual goals.

“We are blown away by the support we’ve received and are so happy that each of these key programs reached their goals,” Elizabeth F. Gravlin, director of annual giving and advancement services.

Donors who wish to support the Canton College Foundation and its mission may make a gift online or call 1-800-811-6727. Checks can be made to the Canton College Foundation and mailed to:

Canton College Foundation

34 Cornell Drive

Canton, NY 13617

The Canton College Foundation supports SUNY Canton’s mission and many projects from the campus community. Recently, the not-for-profit organization solicited proposals for the annual Campus Enhancement Awards; it funded $30,000 for approximately 33 new initiatives across campus.