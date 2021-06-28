SUNY Canton ranked 3rd best school in nation for Veterans

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton has been ranked one of the top schools in country for veterans.

Military Times Magazine recently released its annual “Best for Vets” issue and gave SUNY Canton its highest ranking yet.

Specifically, the college was ranked third in the nation in the Career and Technical College category. This advanced SUNY Canton 11 sports from 14th in the same category in 2020. SUNY Canton was also the only institution in New York State to make the nationwide list.

SUNY Canton attributed this ranking to its Veterans Association and its Military and Veterans Student Services Director Patrick S. Massaro.

Army Reservist and Canton Industrial Technology Management Student Shane M. Moyer commented on his experience.

“I have received continuous support from SUNY Canton administrators, educators and especially Mr. Massaro,” said Moyer. “As a military student, professors and staff have been understanding of absences for military training and are willing to make accommodations to ensure I do not fall behind on coursework.”

The magazine’s annual rankings identify schools that support veterans, current service members and military families.

SUNY Canton has also been named a top school for veterans by Viqtory Media for 10 years in a row.

All Military Times Magazine rankings can be found in its recent Best for Vets publication.