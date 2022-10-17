CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The SUNY Canton College Council is inviting the community to submit nominations for its annual Distinguished Citizen Award.

The council has given out the prestigious award since 1976 in recognition of distinguished service to SUNY Canton and/or the community.

The recipient will be honored at the Faculty and Community Awards Dinner in May and their name will be displayed on a plaque in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center.

Nomination packets must include:

• A nomination letter from the nominator(s);

• Name and position of the nominee;

• A description of their distinguished services, recognitions, facts, or characteristics;

• A brief biography of the nominee; and

• At least three supporting letters from non-family members

Nominations are due by January 1, 2023, and should be addressed either electronically to youngm@canton.edu or by mail to:

The Chairman of the College Council

Office of the President, SUNY Canton

34 Cornell Drive

Canton, N.Y. 13617