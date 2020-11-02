SUNY Canton seeking nominations for Distinguished Citizen Award

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is currently seeking nominations for an annual distinguished award.

The SUNY Canton College Council has announced a call for nominations for their annual Distinguished Citizen Award. According to the Council, this award recognizes individuals for their service to the college and surrounding community.

The Council is asking for nominations from community members by the beginning of 2021. Nominations are asked to include a nomination letter, description of the nominee and the services they have provided, facts or characteristics and a brief biography of the nominee.

Additionally, three supporting letters from non-family members are required in nomination packets.

All nominations are due by January 1, 2021, and recipients will be announced in the spring of 2021.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.