CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is seeking gently used professional clothing for a spring online clothing fair.

“These wardrobe pieces help our students look and feel their best at an interview or in the workplace,” said Director of SUNY Canton Career Services Julie A. Parkman.

Event organizers are seeking the following items:

men’s and women’s professional suits;

collared shirts;

blouses;

skirts;

dresses;

dress shoes; no sneakers or athletic shoes;

scrubs;

dress pants;

blazers and dress jackets;

sweaters;

ties;

scarves; and

dress socks, nylons and tights in original packaging.

The college will accept donations on campus at the Smith Hall main entrance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, February 18.

Donations will also be accepted at the SUNY Canton Ready Center, Room 224, in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until February 28.