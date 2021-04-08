SUNY Canton sorority to host spring blood drive

CATON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is working to again top it’s blood donations goals at a two-day drive in April.

SUNY Canton’s Beta Sigma Zeta Sorority, Inc., has announced it will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive that will span two days during the third week of April.

According to SUNY Canton, the college’s most recent blood drive collected 26 units of blood; 113% of the drives goal. Those donations had the potential to save 76 lives.

The upcoming blood drive will aim to again top donation goals and is encouraging donors to schedule an appointment prior to the date availiable.

Additionally, donors can also download the the Red Cross Blood Donor App and join SUNY Canton to track their donation’s impact. The Red Cross is also testing for COVID-19 antibodies with results for a limited time.

The blood drive hosted by SUNY Canton Beta Sigma Zeta Sorority will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 and April 21, 2021, in Dana Hall on the SUNY Canton campus.

Appointments to donate can be made on the Red Cross Blood Services website.