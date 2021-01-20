SUNY Canton student emergency fund receives record-breaking donations, helps students through COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is helping its students get through the ongoing pandemic.

SUNY Canton has announced that the SUNY Canton College Foundation, Inc., has received record-breaking donations specifically for the college’s Student Emergency fund.

The fund established in 2004, has provided and continues to provide financial assistance to students who encounter short-term emergencies or financial setbacks. During the pandemic, it helped over 40 students with financial assistance ranging between $25 and $3 thousand.

The University shared that College Foundation representatives received assistance requests from students who had lost their jobs and using unemployment benefits to support families and those who had become ill or had sick family members.

SUNY Canton shared that the record-breaking donations has permitted many grants to be filled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canton College Foundations Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director Tracey Thompson shared how this record-breaking goal was reached.

“The SUNY Chancellor’s Office issued a challenge offering a $50,000 match for any campus that could raise $50,000 in a ten-week period from April to June,” said Thompson. “With the entire campus community energized and engaged, we successfully met the match.”

According to SUNY Canton, the fund generated over $125 thousand. Additionally, it led to multi-year gifts and pledges of approximately $15 thousand annually.

To date, the SUNY Canton College Foundation, Inc., has expended over $30 thousand of the matching funds provided by SUNY Impact Foundation and about $11 thousand from local resources. SUNY Canton stated that they continue to receive requests.